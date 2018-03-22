Namibian investment company Trustco has dumped an offensive advertisement posted on social media for a vacant board member position after a furious backlash.

The advert was attacked for being “transphobic” and “sexist” and has since been deleted from the financial services company’s Facebook page.

American Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner appeared as an image in the advert accompanied by the words‚ “Some will do anything to get a seat”.

“If you are broadminded‚ energetic‚ business-driven‚ can stand your ground against the best of men and have experience in the hot seat‚ send us your credentials. Namibian broads are encouraged to apply. Otherwise‚ we will have no options but to look ‘a broad’‚” it read.

Broad is a colloquial term for female.

“Trustco is an equal opportunity employer and in the interest of equality and because women just look better in board pictures anyway‚ we would like to see our board seat going to a deserving lady. Opportunities like these don’t come along often. Are you ready to take a chance and grab this one‚” it asked prospective board members.

A small disclaimer at the bottom read: “Yes of course men are also welcome to apply.”

The company was on the receiving end of a backlash on social media.

Chenelle Vorster tweeted: