'Broad member' job advert backfires
Namibian investment company Trustco has dumped an offensive advertisement posted on social media for a vacant board member position after a furious backlash.
The advert was attacked for being “transphobic” and “sexist” and has since been deleted from the financial services company’s Facebook page.
American Olympic gold medallist Caitlyn Jenner appeared as an image in the advert accompanied by the words‚ “Some will do anything to get a seat”.
“If you are broadminded‚ energetic‚ business-driven‚ can stand your ground against the best of men and have experience in the hot seat‚ send us your credentials. Namibian broads are encouraged to apply. Otherwise‚ we will have no options but to look ‘a broad’‚” it read.
Broad is a colloquial term for female.
“Trustco is an equal opportunity employer and in the interest of equality and because women just look better in board pictures anyway‚ we would like to see our board seat going to a deserving lady. Opportunities like these don’t come along often. Are you ready to take a chance and grab this one‚” it asked prospective board members.
A small disclaimer at the bottom read: “Yes of course men are also welcome to apply.”
The company was on the receiving end of a backlash on social media.
Chenelle Vorster tweeted:
This is shocking!! Did more than one person look at this add and think this is something that I can consciously sign off on in2018?? #trustco pic.twitter.com/mgptN53ZVQ— Chenelle Vorster (@chenellevorster) March 22, 2018
Natascha Jacobsz tweeted:
Sexism, transphobia & copyright infringement all rolled into 1. Plus a pathetic attempt at an (un)apology. Who would want to work for #Trustco ? #HellNoTrustco @VanityFair pic.twitter.com/hckkzVASpf— Natascha Jacobsz (@NataschaJacobsz) March 22, 2018
The company removed the post and issued an apology. “Trustco Group Holdings acknowledge the decision of Facebook to remove the latest advert circulated on Namibia’s largest social media platforms on inviting applications for the appointment of a Board Member.”
The apology further read‚ “After an analysis of most comments and equally thanking the silent majority‚ Trustco wants to remind Namibians once again that considerate and measured dialogue is key to address Namibians’ pressing issues. Tolerance and respect should underpin the Namibian nationhood.”
Even though the job advert caused a stir‚ many people still applied for the vacancy. In the apology‚ the company thanked these hopeful applicants‚ wishing them luck in the selection process.
Twitter user‚ Martin Slabbert‚ reminded the company that once something was on the internet it was hard to remove from the public conscious.
So you remove this advert from Facebook and think we will all suddenly forget? Heck no. pic.twitter.com/qG3k40FT3o— Martin Slabbert (@martinslabbert) March 21, 2018