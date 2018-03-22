Deputy finance minister makes the case for VAT increase

Raising VAT is the easiest way to plug the hole in the fiscus‚ according to Deputy Finance Minister Mondli Gungubele.

“We had to move right into tax and work very carefully within that area. VAT was the easiest way to deal with those problems and will bring in no less than R36-billion‚” he said at a business breakfast in Sandton on Thursday.

Gungubele said Treasury had to acknowledge the picture painted by the medium-term budget policy statement‚ including rocketing debt‚ despite soaring investor confidence and an improved economic performance.