Moody's keeps South Africa rating at investment grade, revises outlook

Ratings agency Moody's on Friday affirmed South Africa's investment-grade credit rating and revised its credit outlook to stable from negative, saying the previous weakening of national institutions was gradually reversing which supported an economic recovery.

In a swift response, Treasury welcomed the decision, but acknowledged the warning by Moody's that promises to improve political and policy uncertainty were seen as essential in holding on to the country's rating.

Moody's rates Pretoria's debt at 'Baa3', the lowest rung of investment grade.

The credit ratings agency said the recovery of institutions in the economy would - if sustained - kick-start the economy as well as provide a stabilisation of fiscal strength.

"The confirmation of South Africa's ratings reflects Moody's view that the previous weakening of South Africa's institutions will gradually reverse under a more transparent and predictable policy framework," Moody's said in a statement.

The decision was largely expected as all but two of 18 economists surveyed by Reuters this week forecast that South Africa would avoid a credit rating downgrade.

Ahead of the decision, the rand currency and local bonds traded firmly on Friday, outpacing emerging market peers on anticipation of the reprieve by Moody's.