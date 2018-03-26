Eskom overspent on primary energy costs and should not get refund: Outa

Eskom has spent about R286-billion more than it should have on primary energy costs over the past seven years.

This is the claim by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse as it opposes Eskom’s Regulatory Clearing Account (RCA) applications to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa) for a R66.6bn revenue claw-back.

Nersa published Eskom’s application in January and Friday was the last day for stakeholder comments.

Nersa will host public hearings on Eskom’s application in May and will make its decision on August 29.

Outa said it objected to Eskom’s applications and recommended a zero recovery.