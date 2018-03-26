South Africa fully supported the Africa Continent Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and only did not sign it last week for technical reasons because of the processes that have to be followed domestically in order for an international agreement to be signed‚ Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said at a media briefing on Monday.

"South Africa is very much part of this process. We are not holding back. We don’t have reservations or differences‚" the minister emphasised.

He noted that South Africa had actively participated in the preparation and negotiations of the AfCFTA‚ which was launched at an extraordinary summit of the African Union that took place in Kigali‚ Rwanda last week.

Davies said South Africa had no real problems with the content of the AfCFTA though it still had to be fleshed out with more detail.

South Africa has signed a declaration committing it to the process to establish the AfCFTA - the largest in the world incorporating 1-billion people.