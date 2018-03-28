The Reserve Bank delivered on South Africans’ hope for a cut in interest rates on Wednesday‚ announcing a reduction of 25 basis points in the repo rate to 6.5%.

The rate cut offers some relief to consumers‚ who will have to contend with an increase in the VAT rate to 15% from 14% on April 1 and an expected petrol price increase of about 63c a litre‚ including the fuel levy and Road Accident Fund increases announced in the budget in February.

The cut was neither a surprise nor a foregone conclusion‚ with Investec’s Annabel Bishop putting the odds at 50-50‚ and saying the market was pricing in a 40% chance of the cut.

Economic growth that came in better than expected in the fourth quarter‚ and Moody’s decision to leave SA’s credit rating one notch above junk and improve its outlook to stable‚ were among the factors in favour of a cut.