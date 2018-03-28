Business

Listeriosis outbreak could hit broader economy

28 March 2018 - 13:08 By Tamar Kahn
A listeria monocytogenes culture is seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. The institute is dealing with the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa.
A listeria monocytogenes culture is seen in a lab at The National Institute for Communicable Diseases in Johannesburg. The institute is dealing with the listeriosis outbreak in South Africa.
Image: ALON SKUY

South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak could have a financial impact that extends far beyond the companies at the heart of the current crisis‚ Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies told parliament on Wednesday.

“We have a significant reputational challenge which we now need to confront‚” he said.

“Recovering from incidents like this is a massive challenge for companies concerned. They need to embrace it with a spirit of transparency. The same applies to us as a country‚” he told a joint sitting of parliament’s portfolio committees on health‚ agriculture‚ and trade and industry.

South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak is the worst in recorded history and has been responsible for 185 deaths‚ according to the health department.

On March 4 the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified Listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacteria that causes listeriosis‚ in ready-to-eat processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods. The bacteria was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods.

'Tiger Brands must pay for victims' treatment,' says top lawyer

Lawyer is preparing to sue the food giant, but is asking it to help with medical bills in the meanwhile
News
5 days ago

The National Consumer Commission subsequently ordered product recalls and the Department of Agriculture Forestry and Fisheries suspended the companies’ export certificates. Tiger Brands has since then also recalled its Snax range of products due to listeria contamination.

South Africa’s exports of sausages and similar products were worth an average of $18 million a year‚ and its exports of other prepared meat products averaged $45 million a year‚ the department of trade and industry’s chief director for international trade and economic development Niki Kruger told MPs.

While exports of the affected products represented just 0.01% of SA’s global exports‚ the listeriosis outbreak had already affected exports of other foodstuffs‚ she said. Rwanda banned imports of South African dairy‚ meat‚ fruit and vegetables in December.

Several other countries have banned the import of South African processed meat products‚ including Zambia‚ Malawi‚ Botswana and Namibia.

Listeriosis outbreak: No need to ban SA meats, says WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned against a trade ban on South African meat products as a result of the on-going Listeria outbreak.
News
6 days ago

Determining exactly how listeria had been introduced into Tiger Brands and RCL production facilities was vital‚ said Davies.

“The sooner we can come to some certainty about the common thread between the factories‚ the better‚” he said.

“If there is a listeria outbreak in another country traced back to South Africa‚ we are in big‚ deep trouble‚” he added.

Davies blamed industry for the lack of compulsory safety standards for processed meat products‚ saying business had pushed back against attempts by the National Regulator for Compulsory Specifications to do so four years ago. The NRCS referred the issue to the department of health‚ which has yet to craft legally binding safety standards for these products.

“We need to rapidly and urgently develop a compulsory standard for processed meat. That is a no-brainer‚” said the minister.

- BusinessLIVE

MORE

Tiger Brands should be afraid‚ top lawyer warns after Esidimeni ruling

Tiger Brands has reason to worry after the Esidimeni arbitration award‚ as life might not be so cheap anymore‚ according to a leading lawyer.
News
8 days ago

Listeria outbreak shuts another Tiger Brand facility

All products manufactured at VAMP’s Pretoria facility are being recalled by Tiger Brands‚ including the company’s Snax brand‚ as a precautionary ...
News
9 days ago

Listeriosis bill for Tiger Brands 'up to R800m'

Tiger Brands faces about R425m in legal claims for more than 180 listeriosis deaths blamed on processed meat from its subsidiary‚ Enterprise Foods‚ ...
Business
9 days ago

Spoor on the hunt for Tiger settlement

Renowned human rights lawyer Richard Spoor, who is putting together a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands for those affected by the listeriosis ...
Business
10 days ago

Shoprite recalls viennas in new listeria scare

The Shoprite Group recalled its Farmer’s Deli red viennas on Friday.
News
11 days ago

Most read

  1. ANC to discuss bringing elections forward to capitalise on 'Ramaphoria' Business
  2. Breathing fresh air into SA's economy Business
  3. Moody's keeps South Africa rating at investment grade, revises outlook Business
  4. Eskom overspent on primary energy costs and should not get refund: Outa Business
  5. Gordhan plans sweeping changes for Eskom, Sanral and other SOEs Business

Latest Videos

Robert Mugabe speaks about his ousting
Heavy flooding hits Centurion
X