South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak could have a financial impact that extends far beyond the companies at the heart of the current crisis‚ Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies told parliament on Wednesday.

“We have a significant reputational challenge which we now need to confront‚” he said.

“Recovering from incidents like this is a massive challenge for companies concerned. They need to embrace it with a spirit of transparency. The same applies to us as a country‚” he told a joint sitting of parliament’s portfolio committees on health‚ agriculture‚ and trade and industry.

South Africa’s listeriosis outbreak is the worst in recorded history and has been responsible for 185 deaths‚ according to the health department.

On March 4 the National Institute for Communicable Diseases identified Listeria monocytogenes‚ the bacteria that causes listeriosis‚ in ready-to-eat processed meats made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods. The bacteria was found in samples of Tiger Brands’ Enterprise polony and sausages and in polony made by RCL Foods.