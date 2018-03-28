Shoprite Checkers employees to protest working conditions with picketing outside of stores

Shoprite Checkers employees will embark on a nationwide protest on Wednesday after meetings with management failed to come to an agreement.

In a statement the South African Commercial‚ Catering and Allied Workers Union (Saccawu) said there were a number of issues that the company failed to accommodate their workers on.

“The company’s unilateral change to working conditions. Provision of safe and reliable transport for late night and early morning shifts arranged and paid for by the company. Reinstatement of [the] dismissed Checkers Sandton 23 (who were dismissed for protesting against unilateral changes to their working hours).

Guaranteed minimum working hours for part-time workers below five years [of] service. Conversion of all part-time workers with five or more years of service to full-time permanent employment‚” the statement read.