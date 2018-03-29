Eskom’s credit rating was cut to the fifth tier of junk status by Moody’s on Wednesday night.

Moody’s downgraded Eskom to B2 from B1‚ which is equivalent to B in S&P Global Ratings’ and Fitch’s nomenclature.

S&P cut Eskom to its seventh tier of junk‚ CCC+ in February while Fitch rates Eskom BB-‚ making it the most optimistic of the big three ratings agencies about the power utility’s credit-worthiness.

Moody’s said despite the efforts by President Cyril Ramaphosa to bolster Eskom by appointing a new board‚ it was concerned about "the lack of any tangible financial support for the company in the February state budget".