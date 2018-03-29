WATCH | Is Britain ready for Brexit?

With just a year to go until the UK leaves the European Union,the hardest questions about what the breakup means still haven’t been answered.

Theresa May’s task for the next few months is to do that, and she’ll need to battle Parliament, her party and Brussels on the way.

There’s a good chance the UK reaches Brexit day with no clear vision of what the future relationship with its biggest trading partner might be.

May will send the withdrawal treaty through Parliament, but it will deal only with the divorce –the past. The agreement she secures from Brussels on what comes next, the future relationship,can be vaguely worded, with more diplomatic flourishes than hard trade detail. And it’s not binding. Brexit will have been delivered but little else resolved.