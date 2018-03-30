South African tourism has 'huge growth potential': minister

"On the international front conditions are very much in our favour so its going to be easier to achieve the four million part than the one million," he said.

Tourism, which contributes more than 400 billion rand to Africa’s most industrialized economy, or around 8 percent of GDP, is seen by government as key to help drive growth and reduce a stubbornly high unemployment rate.

South Africa emerged from a recession last year but is struggling to grow its economy and less disposal income means locals are hesitant to travel.

However, the long-haul destination still provides good value for money for foreign tourists attracted to its white beaches, iconic Table Mountain and wildlife safaris.

Earlier this month, the World Travel and Tourism Council said travel and tourism would contribute around 424.5 billion rand to the overall economy in 2018, before rising by 3.5 percent a year to 598.6 billion or 10.1 percent of GDP in 2028.