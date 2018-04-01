Yes‚ you really will be paying 7% more for everything

Confusion over the difference between a percentage increase and a percentage point increase was clearly illustrated in some of the responses union leader Zwelinzima Vavi received when he tweeted that everything would go up from Sunday due to a 7% increase in VAT.

VAT increased on Sunday by one percentage point from 14% to 15%.

“Today the poor will start feeling the real meaning of the ‘new dawn’! The price of everything is going up due to a 7% increase of VAT! The poor is being made to pay for the mistakes of the political elites and the capitalist crisis‚” Vavi said on his Twitter account @Zwelinzima1.

The union leader immediately came under flak on Twitter‚ with some accusing him of lying while others accused him of ‘political point scoring”.

Some even suggested it was an April Fool’s joke.

Boti Jabu @RSAinvestigator tweeted: “Vat was 14% nd now it has been increased by 1% to 15% ......stop lying.”