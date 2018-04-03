Eskom set to tackle bloated workforce

A bloated workforce means high costs for a company struggling with cash flow. But it’s stuck in a three-way tug of war between labour, which rejects job cuts, the ruling African National Congress, which wants to boost the economy, and funders, who are leery of financing Eskom because of the way it’s been managed.

“We are currently rolling out a plan to manage our employee numbers to optimal levels,” Eskom said in an emailed response to questions, without detailing what that level might be. “We have implemented numerous levers to manage employee costs ranging from not replacing all attrition, efficiently managing variable employee costs, to re-prioritising training and development.”

FINANCIAL WOES

Eskom’s financial woes are linked to allegations of corruption, weak demand, the rejection of many of its proposals for tariff increases and delinquent municipalities not paying their bills. Big staff costs have made an already bad situation worse.

A World Bank study in 2016 found that South African utilities pay workers more than double the norm in 35 other countries on the continent, with staff costs coming in at an average $61,000 per employee per year. Eskom is potentially overstaffed by 66%, the report said.

“We have noted the World Bank study,” Eskom said. “The issue of Eskom staffing requirements versus the status quo has solicited views from a number of stakeholders.”

Staff costs also increased faster than consumer price inflation, which rose 84% over the 10-year period, while Eskom’s power capacity was 0.72 megavolt amps per employee, according to data in its latest annual report. That compared with 30.98 megavolt amps for every staff member at Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd., that country’s largest transmission utility.