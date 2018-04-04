Advertiser WPP probes CEO Sorrell over 'financial misconduct'

Sorrell, 73, denied any wrongdoing but said the company that he founded over three decades ago had no choice but to investigate an allegation of "financial impropriety" made against him.

The advertiser said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: "The board of WPP has appointed independent counsel to conduct an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against Sir Martin Sorrell, chief executive officer of WPP.

"The investigation is ongoing. The allegations do not involve amounts which are material to WPP," it added.

Sorrell said in a separate statement: "Reports in the media have stated that WPP is investigating an allegation of financial impropriety by me, specifically as to the use of company funds.

"This allegation is being investigated by a law firm. I reject the allegation unreservedly but recognise that the company has to investigate it.

"I understand that this process will be completed shortly."