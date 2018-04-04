Property owners in Johannesburg who wish to object to their property valuations in the 2018 General Valuation (GV) Roll are urged to do so before 3pm on Friday.

Property owners can lodge their objections online by logging into the city’s website at www.joburg.org.za.

“An official acknowledgement form‚ with an official objection number will be emailed to the objector validating the objection. Without an acknowledgement confirmation letter‚ your submission will not be considered valid‚” said Funzela Ngobeni‚ Jo’burg MMC for Finance.

Owners are also advised to visit the 12 assigned walk-in venues listed below:

Midrand Customer Service Centre‚ 300 15th Road‚ Midrand.

Roodepoort Civic Centre‚ 1st Floor‚ 100 Christiaan De Wet Road‚ Florida Park.

Orlando East Customer Service Centre‚ 1425A Sofasonke Street‚ Orlando East‚ Soweto.

Protea North Customer Service Centre‚ 229/49 Kunene Street‚ Protea North.

Randburg Civic Customer Service Centre‚ Cnr Braamfischer Drive and Jan Smuts Avenue‚ Randburg.

Jabulani Customer Service Centre‚ 1 Koma Road‚ Jabulani.

Thuso House Customer Service Centre‚ 61 Jorrisen Street‚ Braamfontein.

City Power‚ Blue Square Boardroom‚ 40 Heronmere Street off Booysens Road‚ Booysens.

Sandton Customer Service Centre‚ 137 Daisy Street‚ Sandton.

Ennerdale Customer Service Centre‚ Cnr Katz and Smith Walk Road‚ Ennerdale Extension 9.

Lenasia Civic Centre‚ Cnr Rose and Elland Road‚ Lenasia.

Eldorado Park Customer Service Centre‚ 4046 Link Crescent Avenue‚ Eldorado Park Extension 5.

“It is imperative for property owners using the assigned walk-in venues to ensure that they receive a system generated acknowledgement form to validate their objection‚” said Ngobeni.