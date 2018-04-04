These are the world’s cheapest places for drugs, booze and cigarettes

The cost of maintaining a drugs, booze and cigarettes habit got a lot more expensive in the US last year, rising the most of almost anywhere in the world, the annual Bloomberg Global Vice Index shows.

Americans had to fork out over $200 more for a basket of so-called vice goods last year versus 2016, with only New Zealand seeing a bigger increase. The gauge compares the share of income needed to maintain a broad weekly habit of cigarettes, alcohol, marijuana, amphetamines, cocaine and opioids across more than 100 countries. Doing so eats up more than a third of the average weekly paycheck in more than three quarters of the economies tracked, the index shows.

The gauge is purely an economic indicator, not a judgment about morality or legality. Nor does it track gambling, prostitution or other illicit activities.

Vice is cheapest in Luxembourg, where the cost comes in at less than 10% of the $2,071 average weekly wage, which is the highest in the world. The Bahamas, Switzerland, Iceland and France round out the top five for affordability.