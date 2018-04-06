The SIU has been instructed to look into whether the contracts with McKinsey‚ Trillian and Regiment Capital were fair‚ equitable‚ transparent‚ competitive or cost-effective and in compliance with legislation and Treasury policies and practices. It will also have to determine whether Eskom and Transnet employees‚ officials or agents corruptly or unduly benefited from the contracts‚ and whether fraud was involved.

The SIU will also have to ascertain whether employees‚ officials or agents of Eskom and Transnet had any undisclosed or unauthorised interest in contractors‚ suppliers or service providers bidding for work or doing business with Eskom‚ or to whom contracts were awarded‚ and whether they benefited from them.

In addition‚ the probe will look into the procurement of coal and diesel by Eskom as well as coal transportation services to determine whether they were fair‚ equitable‚ transparent or cost-effective and in compliance with legislation and policies. It will consider whether any employees‚ officials or agents of Eskom benefited corruptly or unduly from the transactions.

Maladministration at the utility will also be under the investigators’ microscope as they determine whether any losses or prejudice were suffered by Eskom in relation to the Medupi and Kusile power station projects and the Ingula pumped storage scheme‚ as well as the high-voltage transmission projects linked with them.