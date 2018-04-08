Business

Solidarity announces plans to have SAA placed under business rescue

08 April 2018 - 14:49 By Timeslive
A South African Airways Airbus A320.
A South African Airways Airbus A320.
Image: SAA

The trade union Solidarity has announced that it intends to initiate a court process to have SAA placed under business rescue.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa and ministers Nhlanhla Nene and Pravin Gordhan‚ the trade union has expressed its concern about the national air carrier‚ saying that its management and financial models are unsustainable and ineffective.

Werner Human‚ Solidarity’s deputy chief executive‚ said on Sunday that the Auditor General had stated in his recent report that substantial uncertainty existed as to whether SAA would be able to continue as a going concern‚ while Ramaphosa‚ Nene and Gordhan had expressed some harsh words about the struggling airline and undertaken to turn the airline around.

“At present‚ there is no other choice but to privatise SAA‚ at least in part‚” said Human.

“Solidarity invites the President and Ministers to support its application to place SAA under business rescue‚ and will reveal its legal strategy regarding this process on this coming Thursday‚ April 12‚ during a press conference‚” Human added.

READ MORE:

State should dump SAA despite new strategy, analysts say

Economist Lumkile Mondi says the worst is not over for the airline
Business
7 days ago

SAA passengers‚ revenues drop

Revenue at struggling state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) were trending R1bn below budget for the nine months to end-December‚ Parliament ...
Business
12 days ago

Grounded! Why SAA Cargo wasn’t cleared for takeoff

Three South African Airways Cargo aircraft spent five days grounded last month after the airline missed a crucial deadline to upgrade software that ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts Business
  2. Why giving South Africa’s chiefs more power adds to land dispossession Business
  3. Bitcoin? You have to pay tax on that says SARS Business
  4. Yes‚ you really will be paying 7% more for everything Business
  5. Ramaphosa orders SIU probe into Eskom‚ Transnet Business

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X