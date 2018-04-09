Business

Cities will make or break the economy‚ says Nene

09 April 2018 - 10:57 By Sunita Menon
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Cities are the key to a propserous SA‚ according to Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Speaking at a Gibs business school forum on Monday‚ Nene said: "There are many pressures‚ both fiscal and economic‚ and your cities are at the heart of that."

He explained that SA is close to 70% urbanised‚ which contributes to 80% of GDP.

"A stronger accountable leadership is important‚ now more than ever‚" he said‚ adding that SA's cities cannot afford to fall.

He added that this was imperative in addressing the triple challenges of poverty‚ inequality and unemployment spelled out in the National Development Plan (NDP).

"Achieving success in these areas requires that our cities are well governed."

Speaking at the same event‚ Treasury director general Dondo Mogajane said if cities collapsed‚ countries collapsed.

"Cities are an important growth engine of the economy. They are an important pillar in the growth story of SA‚" he said.

"Our economy is not growing. What can we do to make sure our economy grows? We have low-lying fruit everywhere."

-BusinessLIVE 

READ MORE

Breathing fresh air into SA's economy

A 200-million euro investment to establish a plant with capacity to produce 5‚000 tons of oxygen a day was officially inaugurated at Sasol in Secunda ...
Business
13 days ago

Moody’s credit rating decision ‘good news’ for SA economy‚ says DA

The decision by Moody’s to hold South Africa’s sovereign credit rating at “Baa3”‚ with a “stable outlook”‚ is good news for South Africa’s economy‚ ...
News
16 days ago

SA's economy beats expectations, ends year on a strong note

The South African economy grew 3.1% during the fourth quarter compared with the previous quarter - putting growth for the year at 1.3%‚ beating ...
Business
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Why giving South Africa’s chiefs more power adds to land dispossession Business
  2. Facebook scans the photos and links of your private Messenger texts Business
  3. Bitcoin? You have to pay tax on that says SARS Business
  4. Yes‚ you really will be paying 7% more for everything Business
  5. Solidarity announces plans to have SAA placed under business rescue Business

Latest Videos

‘Hands off Zuma; arrest De Klerk’: Mngxitama and supporters praise Zuma outside ...
Zuma’s case postponed to June 8
X