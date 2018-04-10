Talks on a new Mining Charter are about 80% completed and the new document guiding transformation of the South African mining sector will be ready and gazetted in May‚ giving the industry greater policy confidence‚ said new Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe.

The chamber had sought a declaratory order to determine whether mining companies were obliged to perpetually top up their black ownership levels to at least 26% in line with the first two charters.

Mantashe‚ who has been involved in the mining industry for three decades‚ said he had no tolerance for empowerment partners who “speculated” on their shares in a mining company and sold out quickly to make an easy profit‚ but he also singled out mining companies that treated their partners incorrectly.

Instead of insisting on blanket compliance with ownership‚ the department would investigate companies’ empowerment credentials on a case-by-case basis‚ Mantashe said‚ adding companies whose partners had skipped out with a quick profit should “not be punished.”

The department was quite prepared to go to court “every day” to test the merits of companies arguing about their empowerment levels‚ he said at a one-day platinum conference in Johannesburg.