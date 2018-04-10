The World Bank is expecting a mild improvement in SA's economic growth but warns that the country is lagging its peers.

According to a report released on Tuesday‚ growth is expected to accelerate from 1.3% in 2017 to 1.4% in 2018 and 1.8% in 2019.

"The rebound in emerging markets is faster. SA is diverging from the rest of the world‚" said World Bank programme leader Sebastien Dessus.

Despite the rebound‚ the Bank warned that SA is expected to remain below the average growth rate of 4.5% in 2018 and 4.7% in 2019 in emerging markets.