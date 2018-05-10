Cape Town luxury property market grows second-fastest in the world

Cape Town has registered the second-highest growth in luxury house price rankings for the period from March 2017 to March 2018‚ behind Seoul in South Korea.

This is according to the Prime Global Cities Index published by global real estate consultants Knight Frank.

The company said Seoul registered a 24.7% annual growth for this period despite policymakers’ efforts to control price growth‚ including new taxes for owners of multiple properties and tighter lending conditions.

Cape Town’s prices ended the year to March 19.3% higher compared to the same period last year.