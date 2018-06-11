Transnet wasted billions on trains, probe finds

Transnet squandered billions of rand and broke a raft of regulations when it altered the terms of a deal to buy 1,064 new locomotives, a investigation by law firm Werksmans Attorneys found.

The state-owned company commissioned the probe in July last year after allegations surfaced that massive kickbacks were paid on the deal. The accusations were contained in a trove of more than 1-million electronic documents and were published by local investigative journalists. Its board — which has since been replaced — said Werksmans didn’t uncover wrongdoing by any of its officials, an assertion the law firm disputed. A copy of the Werksmans’ report dated December 7 was seen by Bloomberg.

It states that Transnet’s board agreed in 2014 to pay a total of R38.6-billion for the locomotives from China South Rail, China North Rail, General Electric and Bombadier, but the bill rose to R54.5-billion after the seven-year delivery period was accelerated. Werksmans said it wasn’t provided with any evidence that the National Treasury or Department of Public Enterprises approved the changes, and these weren’t rationally explained.

The report “identifies serious breaches of statutes, regulations, corporate governance and unlawful conduct in relation to the transaction — involving billions of rand,” Werksmans said.

Inadequate Information

A report drafted by Harvey Wainer that accompanied Werksmans’s findings asserted that “materially misleading,” incorrect and inadequate information was provided to Transnet board members, and that they and the company’s executives failed to properly consider the implications of the deal.

“Part of the increase of almost R16-billion over the estimated and originally approved total estimated cost appears inexplicable, unreasonable and excessive,” according to the audit report. “Various instances of suspicious conduct suggesting at the very least wasteful expenditure and or a willful disregard for the interest of Transnet and a cavalier waste of vast sums of money were identified.”