Business

Anoj Singh charged with misconduct during Eskom tenure

21 June 2018 - 10:31 By Linda Ensor
Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants has laid charges of misconduct against former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ who allegedly played a pivotal role in the looting of Eskom by the Gupta family and their associates.

The charges follow an extensive period of investigation undertaken by Saica‚ which regulates accountants.

The charges allege that Singh failed to comply with relevant laws and regulations‚ and failed to avoid conduct he knew or should have known might discredit the accountancy profession.

This includes conduct that a reasonable third party was likely to conclude adversely affected the good reputation of the profession.

In terms of the Saica rules Singh has 21 days to respond to the charges‚ after which the matter will be tabled for adjudication before its professional conduct committee.

This article was first published in Business Day on June 19.

  • See the full story on BusinessLIVE here.

