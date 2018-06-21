Job Mokgoro tipped to succeed Supra Mahumapelo as North West premier

Job Mokgoro has been tipped to take over as the new premier of the North West from Supra Mahumapelo, who stepped down in May, according to two people with knowledge of the matter.

Mokgoro, a former director-general of the North West and ex-principal of South Africa’s National School of Government, is due to be sworn in by the provincial legislature on Friday. The ANC’s national working committee decided to appoint him as premier at a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, because they aren’t authorized to speak on the matter. The ANC is scheduled to hold a media briefing about the meeting on Thursday.

Mahumapelo quit after violent protests erupted against his leadership in the region. While his exit from his government post has helped President Cyril Ramaphosa assert his authority over the province, he remains chairman of the ANC in the North West. Mahumapelo opposed Ramaphosa’s bid to win election as party leader in December and is a close ally of Jacob Zuma, who was forced to resign as president in February.

Disgruntlement with the Mahumapelo’s leadership mounted over his handling of the graft allegations and the sidelining of his ANC rivals in the North West. A police investigative unit known as the Hawks said it raided his offices in March in connection with alleged maladministration, fraud and corruption amounting to about R160-million. He denies any wrongdoing.

Pule Mabe, the ANC’s spokesman, didn’t answer a call to his mobile phone.

- Bloomberg