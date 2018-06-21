Tiger Brands may never know how deadly listeria bacteria entered its plant

Tiger Brands may never know how a strain of bacteria linked by the government to the world’s deadliest outbreak of listeriosis entered its factory.

Africa’s largest listed packaged-food maker has spent the past three months testing and cleaning the Enterprise processed-meat plant in the northeast of the country that was identified by Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi as the source of the deadly crisis. More than 200 people have died from listeriosis since the start of 2017.

Tiger is also working on changes to bolster safety and reduce risks before restarting the plant and a second shuttered facility. However, it still hasn’t found the origin of the ST6 strain, which has been tied to the outbreak.

“We’re probably close to the end now, we’ve checked our suppliers, we’ve checked all the things we could,” Chief Executive Officer Lawrence Mac Dougall said. “It’s probably not going to be determined.”