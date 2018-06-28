The unemployment rate in Africa is high. From a South African perspective‚ 26.7% of the population is unemployed‚ according to Statistics South Africa.

Head of Cape Regions and Philanthropy at Standard Bank‚ Philip Faure‚ said that the need for jobs was the most pressing matter in Africa.

Faure says that wealthy Africans have shown a desire in giving more money towards training and creating jobs - which can only be a good thing for the continent.

“Wealthy Africans have the desire to give more towards training and job creation‚” he said.

The report also backs up Faure's statement. If found that 30% of the survey’s participants selected training and job creation as philanthropic causes and 58% responded by selecting education.

This data shows that wealthy Africans are willing to part with their own money for these causes.

Philanthropy is still not fully developed in Africa‚ however the recent report reflected that 70% of its respondents expect philanthropic activities to increase in the continent. But measures had to be put in place to make this happen.