South African businesses were lashed for overlooking black and female candidates in training and promotions on Thursday.

Commenting on the Commission for Employment Equity’s latest report measuring the degree of transformation in the country‚ 20 years since the promulgation of the Employment Equity Act‚ chairperson Tabea Kabinde said, "There is simply no real ‘political will and commitment’ to transform.”

During the 2017 employment equity reporting cycle‚ 27‚163 employment equity reports were submitted by designated employers‚ representing just over 7-million employees. The first annual CEE report was launched in 2001‚ when 8‚250 complete reports were filed.

In terms of race‚ Kabinde said the biggest shift from the white population to the black population‚ in particular the Indian population‚ has been at the top and senior management levels. The white population at top management level decreased by 20% whilst at senior management level a 24‚9% decrease is noted.

“This represents around a 1% increase of the black population year on year and is considered be a very slow rate of transformation‚” she said.

At professionally qualified level‚ there has been a decrease of the white population of 13.8% and at the skilled technical level their representation increased by 1.6%‚ according to the report.