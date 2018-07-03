After starting the day weaker‚ the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) ended trade on Tuesday in positive territory following a mild recovery in global risk-on sentiment.

Losses by market heavyweight Naspers and Capitec weighed on the all share index at the opening. However‚ a rebound in the rand supported banks and retailers‚ later joined by property stocks. Global diversified miners climbed‚ while platinum stocks were sharply higher as the platinum price jumped nearly 3 percent.

Risk-on sentiment was boosted by US President Donald Trump seemingly distancing himself from previous threats that the US might leave the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

A deal by German Chancellor Angela Merkel with dissenting Christian Social Union (CSU) members of her government’s coalition set the mood for the day‚ encouraging investments in more risky assets‚ with European markets also gaining.

However‚ Old Mutual Investment Group analyst Grant Watson warned that the investment landscape remained volatile. Uncertainty still reigned‚ compounded by the intensifying trade war between the US and China. "We are currently overweight on banks and‚ within resources‚ more general resources‚" he said.

This position would remain dependent on global factors set to drive the market in the coming months‚ Watson said.