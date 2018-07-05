The provisional report of the inquiry‚ launched over four years ago by the Competition Commission‚ was released on Thursday by its chairman‚ former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.

It noted that of the 22 open medical schemes‚ two schemes held about 70% of the market - with Discovery Health Medical Scheme making up 55% in terms of the number of beneficiaries.

There are 16 medical scheme administrators‚ but Discovery Health and Medscheme accounted for 76% of the market based on gross contribution income.

The inquiry concluded that competition in the medical aid scheme market could be much improved "if transparency‚ accountability‚ supplier-induced oversupply of care‚ and value-driven healthcare were priorities of scheme trustees and administrators".

"We have not noted any existing players seriously challenging the dominant players. We have also not seen any innovative (disruptive) competition."

The inquiry also found sustained levels of profitability across the medical aid scheme market.