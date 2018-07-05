The JSE closed lower on Thursday ahead of the release of crucial economic data in the US‚ which will affect the trajectory of the rand.

Amid uncertainty about the direction of the local currency‚ investors largely remained on the sidelines in thin-volume trade for a second consecutive session.

A weaker rand tends to support rand hedges on the JSE‚ while a stronger rand helps banks and retailers.

Risk-off trade gathered some momentum in late trade. Early strength in the rand‚ with the local currency firming to R13.5273 to the dollar‚ supported banks and financials‚ but fizzled out in later trade‚ with property stocks remaining strong.

The Dow was 0.27% higher at the JSE’s close after being closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. European markets were up on a weaker euro‚ following some indications that the European Central Bank (ECB) may look to raise interest rates quicker. That is currently scheduled to take place at the end of 2019.

Minutes from the previous meeting of the US Federal Reserve will be released after the JSE’s close. Gains in the euro were capped in late trade as the possibility of underlying hawkish views expressed at the Fed meeting were set to support the dollar.

US ADP jobs numbers‚ released on Thursday and the precursor to Friday’s nonfarm payroll numbers‚ showed that 177‚000 private-sector jobs were created in June. Nonfarm jobs‚ a broader measure of job creation in the US‚ were forecast to come in at 195‚000 from 223‚000 in the previous month.

The US is set to impose a 25% tariff on up to $34bn worth of Chinese products on Friday. Emerging-market currencies were likely to be caught in the crossfire should China retaliate.