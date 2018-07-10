The Johannesburg Stock Exchange closed weaker on Tuesday‚ but held above 58‚000 points for the second day‚ as Naspers led the market lower after a stand-out performance on Monday.

Naspers ended the day 0.4% lower at R3‚496 with a weak performance from Tencent in Hong Kong trade weighing on the market heavyweight. Tencent closed 2.32% lower‚ with the Hang Seng ending the day flat‚ as fear about a growing trade war gripped markets.

The rand failed to provide direction for the market‚ with the local currency remaining fairly range-bound between R13.34 and R13.52 to the dollar‚ with general retailers and banks losing ground.

The pound gained marginally on the rand‚ despite trading flat to the dollar against political turmoil in the UK‚ with two key cabinet ministers resigning in protest over Prime Minister Theresa May’s new soft Brexit stance. The pound also felt pressure as the uncertainty over Brexit could prompt the Bank of England to hold off raising rates in August.

Financial markets were in an uneasy equilibrium‚ global asset manager BlackRock said in a note: "Strong US growth is leading the global expansion and powering corporate earnings‚ but uncertainty around the outlook is rising and financial conditions are tightening."