Breastfeeding in public can be a touchy subject‚ with some people believing that it’s within their rights to complain or even try to prevent mums from feeding their babies where they can be seen by others.

Popular restaurant chain Spur is leading the fight against the moral police by actively encouraging breastfeeding at their branches.

“Spur is a family-friendly restaurant‚ which places a great amount of emphasis on families‚ especially children; hence breastfeeding is welcomed at Spur‚” reads their official policy.

Customer Chantell Witten praised the restaurant by sharing a photograph of their breastfeeding policy on Facebook on Monday.