Investors who put their money in Sasol’s Inzalo shares are banding together over the R30-billion Black Economic Empowerment Scheme they describe as a 'fong kong vehicle with a BMW sticker'.

The company‚ however‚ says it has refinanced the deal at no cost to the original investors with a new offering it hopes will bring hard cash to over 200‚000 black shareholders.

Investors who bought into the scheme in 2008 to score a stake in one of South Africa’s most successful companies are now crying foul as their hopes have been dashed by market forces.

Frustrated investors have started a Facebook group called Sasol Inzalo robbed us. These investors feel that the company has let them down and failed to achieve its BEE objective through the transaction.

“Existing shareholders of Sasol who owned the shares when we bought Inzalo shares in 2008‚ had already benefited from apartheid. Why did they [Sasol] create a separate BEE share that would benefit shareholders based on future investment‚ from 2008 onwards‚ when the actual money was created during the apartheid era. Basically they sold us a dummy product…It is like they sold us a fong kong car with a BMW sticker. People bought because it is a brand name. It is Sasol but the product is definitely worthless‚” said Dale Chetty‚ one member of the group.