The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower on Thursday‚ with miners faring worst‚ despite buoyant global markets and good news in the form of mining and manufacturing data.

Mining production contracted 2.6 percent year-on-year in May‚ better than the 3.3% consensus forecast. Manufacturing grew 2.3% in April‚ well ahead of expectations of a 0.6% contraction. The JSE brushed this off‚ however.

Taken together‚ today’s figures suggest that the contraction of South Africa's economy slowed in the second quarter‚ said Capital Economics analysts.

The rand was firmer on the day‚ despite US data showing inflation in that country reached a seven-year high in June‚ of 2.9%.