Business

JSE falls below 57‚000 points despite upbeat data

12 July 2018 - 18:29 By Karl Gernetzky
Taken together‚ today’s figures suggest that the contraction of South Africa's economy slowed in the second quarter‚ said Capital Economics analysts.
Taken together‚ today’s figures suggest that the contraction of South Africa's economy slowed in the second quarter‚ said Capital Economics analysts.
Image: MICHAEL BRATT

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) closed lower on Thursday‚ with miners faring worst‚ despite buoyant global markets and good news in the form of mining and manufacturing data.

Mining production contracted 2.6 percent year-on-year in May‚ better than the 3.3% consensus forecast. Manufacturing grew 2.3% in April‚ well ahead of expectations of a 0.6% contraction. The JSE brushed this off‚ however.

Taken together‚ today’s figures suggest that the contraction of South Africa's economy slowed in the second quarter‚ said Capital Economics analysts.

The rand was firmer on the day‚ despite US data showing inflation in that country reached a seven-year high in June‚ of 2.9%.

JSE ends day lower as Naspers weakens on Tencent

The JSE closed weaker on Tuesday‚ but held above 58‚000 points for the second day‚ as Naspers led the market lower after a stand-out performance on ...
Business
1 day ago

Interest-rate sensitive shares received some support from a falling oil price‚ which edged below $74 a barrel‚ extending losses from Wednesday when Libya announced it was resuming oil exports.

The all share fell 0.67% to 56‚849.4 points and the top 40 0.73%. Gold miners lost 1.53%‚ resources 1.45% and property stocks 0.83%. Platinums firmed 0.19%.

Diversified miner Anglo American gave up 1.57% to R291.46 and BHP 1.5% to R292.09.

Rand hedge Richemont fell 1.8% to R111.02.

Sasol slipped 1.92% to R508.

Steinhoff International jumped 27.43% to R2.88‚ following its announcement on Wednesday that a three-year debt standstill could be agreed to with creditors within a week.

Gold Brands plummeted 53.85% to 6c‚ having announced on Wednesday it was selling its Black Steer restaurant group.

JSE closes lower ahead of US jobs data and renewed concern of global trade war

The JSE closed lower on Thursday ahead of the release of crucial economic data in the US‚ which will affect the trajectory of the rand.
Business
7 days ago

The Dow opened higher‚ on track for its fifth consecutive session of gains‚ as the tense trading relationship between the US and China once again appeared to ease‚ reported Dow Jones Newswires.

Shortly after the JSE closed the Dow was up 0.67% to 24‚867.55 points‚ while in Europe the FTSE 100 had firmed 0.73%‚ the CAC 40 0.72% and the DAX 30 0.43%.

At the same time‚ gold was up 0.42% to $1‚247.25 an ounce and platinum 2.31% to $844.34. Brent crude had fallen 0.96% to $73.38 a barrel.

Most read

  1. Sars cracks down on tax dodgers Business
  2. Eskom welcomes payment of R902m and apology from McKinsey Business
  3. Steinhoff bought forests linked to executives at inflated prices Business
  4. McKinsey to repay Eskom R902-million and apologise Business
  5. Struggling Eskom splurges on 'unlimited fuel' perk for execs Business

Latest Videos

Duduzane Zuma’s court case turns into chaos
Another Rolex stolen! Armed robbery at Bryanston golf course
X