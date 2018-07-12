World oil supply risks being 'stretched to limit': IEA

"The large number of disruptions reminds us of the pressure on global oil supply," the IEA said.

"This will become an even bigger issue as rising production from Middle East Gulf countries and Russia, welcome though it is, comes at the expense of the world's spare capacity cushion, which might be stretched to the limit."

The IEA report was published a day after both main oil contracts were sent into freefall by worries over a stronger dollar and the impact of the global trade war on demand.

The selling was also fanned by Libya's resumption Wednesday of oil exports from its eastern production heartland after a showdown between the war-torn country's rival authorities.

Even though Libyan exports have resumed, the IEA remains worried for the future.

"At the time of writing, the situation seemed to be improving, but we cannot know if stability will return," it said.

"The fact that so much production is vulnerable is clearly a cause for concern."

Saudi Arabia output soars

Also worrisome was the unabating unrest in Venezuela, which has sent output from the Latin American oil giant crashing in recent weeks.

And while Iran has yet to feel the full impact of renewed US sanctions, the IEA fears there could be "an even steeper reduction than the 1.2 million barrels per day seen during the previous round of sanctions".

Iraq, which is also chronically restive, does not have spare capacity either, leaving most of the job of hiking OPEC production to Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait.

"We see no sign of higher production from elsewhere that might ease fears of market tightness," the IEA said.