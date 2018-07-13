A second executive at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has left his job over “serious allegations of impropriety” when he sat on the VBS Bank board.

Now the PIC‚ which manages investments by the Government Employees Pension Fund‚ is launching a forensic investigation of all transactions relating to its 25% shareholding in VBS.

The resignation of Ernest Nesane‚ executive head for legal counsel‚ governance and compliance‚ had been accepted and took immediate effect‚ PIC corporate affairs head Deon Botha said on Friday.

The other PIC director on the VBS board‚ executive head of risk management Paul Magula‚ was fired earlier this year after being found guilty of poor performance at a disciplinary hearing

Botha said Nesane testified before advocate Terry Motau’s forensic investigation into VBS Mutual Bank earlier this week. “Following his evidence‚ the PIC was made aware of serious allegations of impropriety against Mr Nesane‚” he said.