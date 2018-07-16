The Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) started the week on a negative note‚ falling below 56‚000 points for the first time in three weeks on Monday‚ amid concern that the local market could be heading for a full-blown bear market.

Emerging-market sentiment was fragile after Chinese GDP growth came in at 6.7% in the second quarter‚ from 6.8% in the first. Asian markets closed flat to become weaker on the news‚ with their European counterparts trending lower at the JSE’s close. The Dow was flat at the same time.

A slightly firmer rand‚ at R13.20 to the dollar‚ failed to boost banks‚ financials and retailers ahead of the latest interest-rate decision by the South African Reserve Bank later in the week. Rates are expected to remain unchanged.

Mining stocks retreated on weaker commodity prices‚ as Brent crude tumbled 3% to $72.62 a barrel‚ its lowest level in more than two months‚ amid rumours that Russia might increase production.

International developments may result in the all share slipping into a bear market‚ Nedbank analysts Neels Heyneke and Mehul Daya said.

They said technical analysis showed that the all share ended a 50-year old bull trend in late 2016‚ and then failed to regain it through a rally in late 2017. “With the current tightening of financial conditions a correction can be expected again.”