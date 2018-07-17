Business

Eskom executive Tebogo Rakau resigns

17 July 2018 - 13:09 By Amil Umraw‚ Parliamentary Team
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed in an SMS response to TimesLIVE that the parastatal's divisional executive for security Tebogo Rakau had resigned with immediate effect.
Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed in an SMS response to TimesLIVE that the parastatal's divisional executive for security Tebogo Rakau had resigned with immediate effect.
Image: Business Times

Eskom's divisional executive for security Tebogo Rakau has resigned from the parastatal with immediate effect.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe confirmed in an SMS response to TimesLIVE that Rakau‚ appointed by former CEO Brian Molefe in 2015‚ had resigned with immediate effect on Tuesday.

Sources told TimesLIVE that Rakau was facing an internal investigation‚ but Phasiwe did not answer questions about the nature of the probe or his reasons for resigning.

Phasiwe said Eskom was "not at liberty to disclose employer-employee contractual matters with third parties."

When Molefe took over the reigns at the electricity provider‚ he carved out the position for Rakau‚ who previously served as Transnet's security chief.

Rakau‚ along with Eskom's disgraced former chief financial officer Anoj Singh‚ were among the senior staff that Molefe brought over from Transnet.

The Mail & Guardian reported in 2015 that Rakau’s appointment raised suspicion‚ with sources telling the newspaper that they believed his primary task would be to uncover whistleblowers responsible for exposing scandals at the power utility.

This is a developing story.

READ MORE

Eskom says it can clear the air ... but it's you who'll pay

Power utility Eskom has said that it could meet proposed, significantly stricter pollution emissions standards, but that the South African public ...
News
5 days ago

Unions want to meet ministers as wage talks with Eskom hit a snag

Unions representing Eskom employees have requested a meeting with finance minister Nhlanhla Nene and public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan as ...
News
6 days ago

Eskom welcomes payment of R902m and apology from McKinsey

Power utility Eskom has welcomed the payment of R902 million from McKinsey and the company’s apology to all South Africans for its role in state ...
Business
7 days ago

Most read

  1. Critics in a spin over Absa's 'copycat' logo Business
  2. Critics in a spin over Absa's 'copycat' logo Business
  3. 'We were sold a fong kong car with a BMW sticker': Sasol Inzalo investors slam ... Business
  4. Another PIC head rolls over 'serious impropriety' on board of VBS Bank Business
  5. PIC to have forensic investigators look into all transactions with VBS Business

Latest Videos

Mercedes crashes into security guard
Armed robbers fail to break into Durban home
X