The cheapest medical aid for low salary earners is CompCare Networx‚ giving the consumers best bang for their buck.

But for those who want a more expensive medical aid that is usually described as offering "comprehensive" cover‚ Fedhealth Maxima plans are the cheapest.

This is according to GTC Annual Medical Aid Survey 2018.

GTC Healthcare broker Jill Larkan compares and analyses 272 medical aid plans from 21 open schemes that are available for anyone to join‚ as well as Profmed‚ which is only for people with degrees.

After her analysis‚ Larkan said that she always felt that “Fedhealth is good value for money”.

The data Larkan uses for her survey comes from the medical aid regulator‚ the Council for Medical Schemes and website Hello Peter‚ where consumers can complain about various products and services‚ including medical aids.

The medical aid survey also shows which medical aids force members to use a state hospital for hospital care and only provide private doctors for out of hospital care. These are on Keycare Access from Discovery‚ Makoti Primary Plan and the Momentum Ingwe State hospital medical plan.

Larkan said: “People join Keycare Access as it is cheapest [and cheaper than Keycare Plus] and don’t realise they have to go to a state hospital.”