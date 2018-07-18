The rand was weaker on Wednesday afternoon as a rampant dollar overshadowed upbeat local inflation and retail sales data.

Despite the weaker performance‚ analysts said the rand was holding up relatively well against other emerging-market currencies‚ including the Turkish lira‚ which has lost ground following signs that recently re-elected President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to tighten his grip on monetary policy.

“We have seen a weakening of the rand against the major currencies since February‚ together with relatively large foreign capital outflows from bond and equity markets over the past three months‚” said IG SA analyst Shaun Murison.

However‚ year-on-year the rand is only 1.8 percent weaker against the dollar. Murison said rates were likely to remain flat for the remainder of the year‚ before eventually being raised marginally in 2019.

The dollar gained against the euro after US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the Fed was on track to raise interest rates further at a gradual pace.

“Powell's speech contained an optimistic view on the economic outlook‚ which reduced fears that trade wars will negatively affect economic valuations‚” FxPro analysts said.

Higher US interest rates‚ or the expectations thereof‚ have tended to boost the value of the dollar to the detriment of emerging-market currencies‚ which previously benefited from the era of ultra-low interest rates in developed economies.