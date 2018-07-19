Drought has left carnage behind on Cape farms‚ says WWF

Rain may have fallen‚ but farming in the Western Cape is still reeling from the impact of the drought.

Job losses totalling 30‚000‚ an economic loss of R5.9-billion and a drop in exports of up to 20% were reported on Wednesday by the World Wide Fund for Nature at an agricultural producers’ event in Robertson.

“Many hectares of productive fruit trees and vineyards have been removed ahead of the normal replanting schedule due to the lack of available water as well as to prevent disease and pests from spreading‚” said WWF.