Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is expected to make an announcement on the fate of embattled CEO of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) Dan Matjila‚ before the end of the week.

Nene said in a statement released on Tuesday that he will announce the “decisive steps” to be taken to address governance issues at the PIC‚ as well as allegations against Matjila‚ after he’s met with the PIC’s board of directors.

“I believe that the measures I will announce this week will ultimately strengthen the PIC’s governance and restore public trust in this important public institution‚” Nene said.

The PIC‚ which manages pension money on behalf of government employees and has nearly R2-trillion under management‚ has faced increased scrutiny over its governance and investment processes‚ notably the management of its investment in VBS Mutual Bank. The PIC owns 25.26 percent of VBS and had two shareholder representatives on its board. VBS was placed under curatorship in March and wide-spread looting by executives and board members has since come to light.

Matjila has also come under fire‚ with Bantu Holomisa‚ leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM)‚ applying to the North Gauteng High Court in July to have Matjila suspended over allegations that he acted improperly by awarding a R21-million loan to a company that was linked to his purported girlfriend.

He also stands accused of asking a company in which the PIC had invested to settle a R300‚000 personal debt of Pretty Louw‚ his alleged lover. Matjila has denied the relationship.