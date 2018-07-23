Poor management skills by Eskom employees have led to a loss of money by the parastatal as no checks and balances were done on debt owed.

That is the view of Suzanne Daniels‚ the now fired head of legal services and compliance at Eskom.

Daniels has been a whistle-blower at the state utility‚ revealing a number of corruption deals. Eskom on Monday reported a loss of R2.3-billion in the past year while R19-billion was reported as irregular expenditure.

“Why is there R19-billion in irregular expenditure while we had external auditors at the entity every now and again since 2012? What were they doing‚ why was this not noticed? There’s a lack of skills from the management‚ they could have picked up these things‚” said Daniels.