The ANC says it wants the government to convert some of Eskom's loans into equity in a bid to reduce the power utility's overwhelming debt.

The governing party also wants the cash-strapped state-owned entity to be broken down into three manageable companies.

Treasurer-general of the ANC Paul Mashatile revealed on Tuesday that there was an agreement at the higher echelons of Luthuli House that because some of the SOEs were lacking capital‚ private equity should be invited for those SOEs‚ although this would not be outright privatisation of the companies.

He was addressing the Cape Town Press Club.

"We have steered away from privatisation‚ so equity investments will be minority stakes in those SOEs rather than complete outsourcing‚ except if we come across a situation where we think a particular government entity has no chance of being revived‚ we will sell it outrightly. But it is not our priority at the moment to go [for] outright privatisation‚" said Mashatile.

"You look at Eskom‚ debt in Eskom is seriously high. We need to look at other approaches including the possibility of changing some of the loans into equity particularly by the PIC[Public Investment Corporation]..."

He indicated that talks had already begun in this regard between the government‚ Eskom and the PIC.