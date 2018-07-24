Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- will meet in Johannesburg this week, with the threat of a worsening global trade war topping the agenda.

US President Donald Trump's hardening stance has compounded fears of an all-out trade war after he slapped levies on goods from China worth tens of billions of dollars as well as tariffs on steel and aluminium from the EU, Canada and Mexico.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, China's President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the annual three-day summit opening in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Earlier this month, China said that it would step up cooperation with other developing nations like the BRICS grouping to counter "trade protectionism".

China on Monday rejected accusations by Trump that it was manipulating the yuan to give its exporters an edge, saying Washington appeared "bent on provoking a trade war".

Trump has said he is ready to impose tariffs on all $500 billion of China imports, complaining that China's trade surplus with the US is due to unfair currency manipulation.

"As to the US being bent on provoking a trade war, China does not want a trade war but is not afraid," China's foreign ministry spokesman said when asked about Trump's threat to impose the across-the-board tariffs on Chinese goods.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said last week ahead of the Johannesburg meeting that "this summit is about the context -- we are at a time when the US and China announce new measures almost every week".