Earthlife Africa protests against Brics outside New Development Bank
A small group of activists have gathered outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton on Wednesday‚ protesting against the Brics summit taking place nearby.
About 50 people representing Earthlife Africa and its partner organisations mobilised outside the bank's offices‚ waving banners and chanting struggle songs.
Their placards called for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change.
Earthlife Africa Johannesburg director Makoma Lekalakala said the group feels that the New Development Bank does not benefit the average person.
"From inception‚ we have just seen that this bank is actually just going on what the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank is doing‚" she said.
"It is financing projects that are very destructive to the environment and also disregards people's lives. The other issues we are raising are around energy and climate change in the Brics countries."
The demonstration is expected to conclude around 1pm.