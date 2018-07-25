Business

Earthlife Africa protests against Brics outside New Development Bank

25 July 2018 - 12:42 By Amil Umraw
Earthlife Africa representatives protesting outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton calling for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change on July 25 2018
Earthlife Africa representatives protesting outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton calling for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change on July 25 2018
Image: Amil Umraw

A small group of activists have gathered outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton on Wednesday‚ protesting against the Brics summit taking place nearby.

About 50 people representing Earthlife Africa and its partner organisations mobilised outside the bank's offices‚ waving banners and chanting struggle songs.

Their placards called for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change.

Earthlife Africa representatives protesting outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton calling for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change on July 25 2018
Earthlife Africa representatives protesting outside the New Development Bank offices in Sandton calling for the development of renewable energy resources and the prevention of climate change on July 25 2018
Image: Amil Umraw

Earthlife Africa Johannesburg director Makoma Lekalakala said the group feels that the New Development Bank does not benefit the average person.

"From inception‚ we have just seen that this bank is actually just going on what the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank is doing‚" she said.

"It is financing projects that are very destructive to the environment and also disregards people's lives. The other issues we are raising are around energy and climate change in the Brics countries."

The demonstration is expected to conclude around 1pm.

READ MORE

Trade war risk to dominate BRICS summit in Johannesburg

Leaders of the BRICS emerging economies -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa -- will meet in Johannesburg this week, with the threat of a ...
Business
1 day ago

Ramaphosa makes it rain as he secures $14.7-billion from China

President Cyril Ramaphosa has secured close to $35-billion worth of investment for South Africa in July alone.
Politics
21 hours ago

Brics promises an investment boom

SA punches above its weight as it prepares to host summit of emerging giants
Business
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Eskom at 'tipping point' after posting R2,3-billion loss Business
  2. Red flags after Eskom posts annual results Business
  3. Nene to announce Matjila’s fate before the weekend Business
  4. Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels fired for involvement in dodgy deals Business
  5. Wealthy 'bill dodger' properties to be attached Business

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X