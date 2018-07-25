Minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene has announced an investigation into the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)‚ which invests R2-trillion of mostly government pension funds.

He met with the board of PIC on Wednesday.

In a statement‚ the minister said there would be a forensic investigation into some of the fund's leaders – a suggestion that chair Dan Matjila may have to answer the allegations piling up against him.

The ministry of finance announced:

The institution of an independent inquiry into the affairs of the PIC; and

A directive to the board of the PIC to commission a proper forensic investigation into the allegations against certain PIC executives.

“Further details on the independent inquiry‚ including the name of its head as well as its terms of reference‚ will be announced in due course,” the statement read.

The independence of PIC chairman Matjila has been called into question and he is to hear by the end of the week if he still has a job.