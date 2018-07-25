Business

Saica to investigate VBS CEO

25 July 2018 - 11:15 By Zingisa Mvumvu
The DA welcomes Saica's decision to launch a probe into VBS bank CEO Ramavhunga's conduct.
The DA welcomes Saica's decision to launch a probe into VBS bank CEO Ramavhunga's conduct.
Image: BusinessLIVE

The SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) will be launching an investigation in the conduct of the chief executive of the beleaguered VBS Bank‚ Andile Ramavhunga.

This was revealed by the DA on Wednesday after the party lodged a complaint against Ramavhunga with Saica. The party argued that Ramavhunga's "unethical conduct had brought the charted accountant profession into disrepute" by pleading ignorance over the VBS saga.

The DA has welcomed Saica's decision to launch a probe into Ramavhunga's conduct.

In a statement the party said the investigation would restore "general trust" in the financial system of South Africa. "The VBS looting that took place on Ramavhunga’s watch should not go unchallenged. His reasoning that he was not aware of the bank’s dodgy financial affairs is in itself an indictment and an admission of his delinquency‚" said DA MP Alf Lees.

"Whether or not Ramavhunga‚ the VBS Bank CEO‚ was aware of the seeming grand theft taking place at VBS Bank does not make any difference for poor South Africans who have now been left in the lurch while individuals who apparently corruptly benefited from the proceeds of criminal activities and their families continue to live in the lap of luxury."

The DA said the investigation would also serve to clear Ramavhunga's name‚ should he be found to be innocent and that the move was evidence that Saica takes alleged unethical conduct by its members seriously. 

READ MORE

Parliament urges Hawks to investigate VBS Bank

Parliament has urged the Hawks to investigate the alleged corruption at VBS Bank and report back to it when it resumes its sitting next month.
Politics
6 days ago

Mayors defend huge VBS deposits

Some mayors and senior officials in the 14 municipalities which made R1.5-billion in deposits to the controversial VBS Bank have remained defiant – ...
Politics
9 days ago

Probe into alleged VBS corruption must be expanded to include PIC‚ says DA

The Democratic Alliance has called for the police investigation into VBS executives and Vele Bank for alleged corruption to be expanded to include ...
Politics
10 days ago

RON DERBY: VBS warning signs were there early on but no one responded

When the then little-known VBS Mutual Bank announced its presence outside the Venda, Limpopo, region with a rather ridiculous R7-million loan to a ...
Business
10 days ago

Most read

  1. Eskom at 'tipping point' after posting R2,3-billion loss Business
  2. Red flags after Eskom posts annual results Business
  3. Nene to announce Matjila’s fate before the weekend Business
  4. Eskom whistle-blower Suzanne Daniels fired for involvement in dodgy deals Business
  5. Wealthy 'bill dodger' properties to be attached Business

Latest Videos

Tech creates instant foamy trap for cash-van robbers
'Zuma is starting again, we are tired of Butternut’
X