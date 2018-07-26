Mark Zuckerberg loses $16bn in record Facebook stock fall

Facebook chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg's fortune took an almost $16-billion hit on Thursday as the social media giant headed for the biggest one-day wipeout in US stock market history, a day after executives forecast years of lower profit margins.

At least 16 brokerages cut their price targets on Facebook after chief financial officer David Wehner startled an otherwise routine call with analysts by saying the company faced a multi-year squeeze on its business margins.

That "bombshell", as one analyst termed it, played into concerns on Wall Street that Facebook's model could be under threat after a year that has been dominated by efforts to head off concerns over privacy and its role in global news flow.